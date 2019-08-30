  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo wants to hear from you about what to name its new lion cub. The zoo has narrowed down the names to three:

– Meru (a mountain in Tanzania)
– Moremi (a game reserve in Botswana)
– Tatu (the Swahili word for No. 3)

(credit: Denver Zoo)

The voting is serving as a fundraiser for the zoo. People who want to vote have to donate a dollar per vote.

(credit: Denver Zoo)

The cub was born on July 25 to mom Neliah, 7, and dad Tobias, 3. The little one is mom’s third cub.

