DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo wants to hear from you about what to name its new lion cub. The zoo has narrowed down the names to three:
– Meru (a mountain in Tanzania)
– Moremi (a game reserve in Botswana)
– Tatu (the Swahili word for No. 3)
The voting is serving as a fundraiser for the zoo. People who want to vote have to donate a dollar per vote.
The cub was born on July 25 to mom Neliah, 7, and dad Tobias, 3. The little one is mom’s third cub.
