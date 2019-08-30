ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters to 53 players is Saturday at 2 p.m. Mountain Time. The Broncos completed their first wave of cuts on Friday by waiving 12 players in addition to the three players released earlier this week.
Here are the Broncos move so far:
Players Cut Earlier in the Week (3):
Zach Kerr – DL – Released on Monday
Dekoda Watson – OLB – Released on Monday
Nick Williams – WR – requested his release on Monday
Players Cut on Friday (12):
Su’a Cravens – S
Rashard Causey – CB
Linden Stephens – CB
Dadi Nicolas – OLB – waived/injured
Brendan Langley – WR
Steven Dunbar Jr. – WR
David Williams – RB
Jake Brendel – OL
Don Barclay – G
Adam Bisnowaty – T
Chaz Green – T
Ryan Crozier – C – waived/injured
The Broncos also made a trade, sending a 2020 6th rounder to the New England Patriots in exchange for defensive back Duke Dawson and a 2020 7th rounder.
