By Romi Bean

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters to 53 players is Saturday at 2 p.m. Mountain Time. The Broncos completed their first wave of cuts on Friday by waiving 12 players in addition to the three players released earlier this week.

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 16: Quarterback Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos is congratulated by defensive end Zach Kerr #92 after a quarterback sneak touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in the fourth quarter of a game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on September 16, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Here are the Broncos move so far:

Players Cut Earlier in the Week (3):
Zach Kerr – DL – Released on Monday
Dekoda Watson – OLB – Released on Monday
Nick Williams – WR – requested his release on Monday

Brendan Langley #12 of the Denver Broncos prepares for a catch in front of David Long #41 of the Los Angeles Rams during second half of a preseason game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Players Cut on Friday (12):
Su’a Cravens – S
Rashard Causey – CB
Linden Stephens – CB
Dadi Nicolas – OLB – waived/injured
Brendan Langley – WR
Steven Dunbar Jr. – WR
David Williams – RB
Jake Brendel – OL
Don Barclay – G
Adam Bisnowaty – T
Chaz Green – T
Ryan Crozier – C – waived/injured

The Broncos also made a trade, sending a 2020 6th rounder to the New England Patriots in exchange for defensive back Duke Dawson and a 2020 7th rounder.

