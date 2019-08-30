DENVER (CBS4)– The big question this Friday night is who are you cheering for? The Buffs or Rams?



The Rocky Mountain Showdown kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday for the final time at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. For 19 years, Colorado State University and the University of Colorado have been facing off with this season opener in Denver but the tradition comes to an end after Friday’s game. Beginning next year the match-up will rotate between the two universities.

The rivalry goes back to 1893. That’s the first game between the two schools. In fact, early on CU played the Aggies of Colorado A&M, which is the old name for CSU.

The first game in Denver at Mile High Stadium happened Sept. 5, 1998. With so much history on the line, many students are excited.

“We’re going to be watching, I’ve already planned out [today], got class at 12, and we’re just going to get ready for it all afternoon,” Daniel O’Loughlin, a CU student said.

“We’re very excited to go to the last game in Denver and be part of something,” Brandon Michael, a CSU student said.

Leaders with the two universities say this was a welcomed turning point.

“Our players enjoy being in an NFL stadium and it’s very exciting to play in the same spot that the Broncos and we’ve had a great two-decade run,” Ryan Huff, CU Boulder Campus spokesperson.

“Whether they are fans of Colorado or Colorado State University, they’ve chosen a favorite school because of this rivalry and we appreciate that too, it has definitely elevated the presence of CSU across the country.”

While many fans will miss the Rocky Mountain Showdown in Denver, the two schools have been working for years to offer a comparable venue. CU has renovated and modernized their stadium over the years, and CSU has a new stadium.