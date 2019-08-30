(CBS4) – Colorado’s biggest college football rivalry is back! Head to Broncos Stadium at Mile High tonight to watch the CU Buffs and CSU Rams duke it out during the Rocky Mountain Showdown. This year’s matchup starts at 8 p.m.
https://cubuffs.com/news/2019/8/28/football-fan-information-for-rocky-mountain-showdown.aspx
New Belgium’s “Tour de Fat” rolls into Fort Collins this weekend. Saturday, head to the New Belgium Brewery in for a day full of free festivities. Raise money for local bike non-profits and celebrate two-wheeled travel!
https://www.newbelgium.com/events/tour-de-fat/tour-de-fat-2019-fort-collins/
A Labor Day Weekend tradition returns to Denver. Head to Civic Center Park Saturday through Monday for local food and live music at A Taste of Colorado. It’s a free, all-ages event.
https://www.denver.org/event/a-taste-of-colorado/63312/
Another tradition is back in Colorado. The Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off celebrates 41 years of high flying, hot air balloon fun! Head to Memorial Park Saturday through Monday for the free event.
http://coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com/
You must log in to post a comment.