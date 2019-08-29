Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Thursday marked a special milestone for a charity that helps children in the Denver metro area. Toy Care is dedicated to helping children who are going through difficult times, like undergoing cancer treatments, experiencing homeless or neglect or abuse.
Captain America handed out its 10,000th toy in a mission to help children.
The gift was donated at the Renaissance Children’s Center in Lakewood. The center helps low income families and those experiencing homelessness.
“You know, play, special events like birthdays and things of that nature, those things are really important and for kids who are facing some of life’s worst circumstances, those are not always a given,” said Captain America, or as he’s known to others, David Bledsoe.
Toy Care has been providing smiles since 2012.
LINK: Toy Care
