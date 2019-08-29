



– Some of the world’s best players of one of the oldest team sports are in Colorado this weekend for the third annual Polo Fest in Douglas County. Thousands of people attend the family-friendly tournament and music festival. It not only showcases the inclusive horseback sport, the event provides critical support to a special local organization.

“Without Polo Fest, we wouldn’t be able to extend the services that we actually not to do in this last year,” Lee Dudley, Director of Equine Partnership Program (EPP), said.

EPP is a nonprofit organization based in Elizabeth that utilizes rehabilitated horses to help people with developmental disabilities, PTSD, abuse and trauma cases, and mental health needs.

“We work with kids and adults who’ve had some really hard events in their life,” Dudley told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “Most of our horses come from abuse and neglect backgrounds. So, for a lot of kids that have been through the foster system and have experienced similar histories, it helps them in their therapy process to be able to make a bond with a horse that’s been through the same.”

Chana Bennett-Rumley recently started bringing her 5-year-old twin boys to EPP for therapy. Both of her sons were diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder when they were two, she explained, and usually aren’t interactive.

“Rocco is nonverbal, so this is something he can do without needing to speak,” she said.

Within just a few therapy sessions, Bennett-Rumley said she has already seen her children transform.

“When they get on their horse, they’re in tune with what’s going on,” she said. “They’re paying attention. Rocco was laying down [on the horse], which was really great. They seemed really comfortable.”

Seeing her sons so happy with the horses, Bennett-Rumley said she is inspired to get involved with the program herself.

“Last year, I was diagnosed with Autism. I was 37,” she said. “So, to see them warm up to the horses is really great. I’m not really sure what it is about horses, but they really draw you in.”

It’s exactly the kind of connection therapists are thrilled to see develop between the horses and clients.

“Some of the sensory pieces that we have that the horses bring into sight, smell, sound, taste and touch helps them as well as increases their ability to communicate, which is what we’re really looking for,” Dudley said. “We call [the horses] our co-therapists.’”

EPP serves several Colorado families every year and thrives thanks to events like Polo Fest giving proceeds from its ticket sales, hosting a silent auction at the festival, and more.

“Just from last year alone they were able to donate over $40,000,” Dudley explained. “It’s critical. Horses are expensive and without our horses we wouldn’t have our program.”

For families like the Rumley’s, the program is making an incredible difference in their life and hope to see EPP continue its life-changing work for many years to come.

“It just really kind of opened a new door,” Bennett-Rumley said.

EPP is offering horse therapy sessions at Polo Fest this weekend. To learn more about the event and ticket options, visit www.polofest.com.

