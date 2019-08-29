



– With the new school year underway, there is an emphasis on keeping students safe. A mental health and school safety panel is planned in Stapleton next month which aims to widen the discussion about issues facing young people in school.

Mom’s Night Out Production run by Tricia Campbell is organizing the event. Campbell said she was motivated to create the event because of recent shootings, including the most recent one in May at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

On May 7, one student, Kendrick Castillo, was killed and eight others injured in a shooting inside STEM School Highlands Ranch. Two suspects, both students at the school, were arrested and are facing charges in Douglas County.

The six-member panel set for next month will feature psychologists, a criminal justice expert, and a Columbine High School shooting survivor who is now a mom with two children.

CBS4 talked with one of the panelists, Dr. Sara Metz, a public safety psychologists. She’s worked to identify potential threats at schools and she spoke about helping students in need.

“It really helps you understand if your child is struggling how to immediately access resources, how to not be afraid of that it will be punitive. I think parents feel as though if I’m struggling with my kids, I don’t want the school to know about that because my kid will get into trouble at school.”

Everyone is invited to the event, to learn more about keeping children and the community safe. It’ll take place at the Cube in Stapleton from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 10. tickets are $10.

LINK: Mental Health & School Safety: A Community Panel