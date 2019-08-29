BREAKING NEWSDeadly Semi Fire Closes C-470 Between Bowles And Ken Caryl
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The owner of a found photo album has been located! Christine Gallegos told CBS4 that after the story of the found photo album with priceless memories hit the news and social media, the owner was found.

Three different photo albums appeared on her porch a few days ago. On the cover of one was a note written in Sharpie.

“I’m sorry but a vet lost all his pics, I’m homeless myself and I would try to get these home. If you know this kid please help,” it read.

Once she opened up the book, she saw the man appeared to serve in the U.S. Marines, so she posted on Facebook to try and track him down.

She located the owner who was able to prove the photos are his. The good news, he also lives in Lakewood so the families hope to connect over the next few days to make the exchange.

