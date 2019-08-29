LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – On Saturday, Sept. 7, Xcel Energy is holding its 9th annual Day of Service. One of the 83 projects it’ll be hosting is at a popular Longmont park. In partnership with the City of Longmont Parks, Open Space, & Trails Division, Xcel Energy is hoping to recruit 50 volunteers to work at Stephen Day Park.
“This is going to be a really fun, family-friendly event. So volunteers will be working with shovels and rakes to get the mulch spread out in the garden beds. It will be a time for families to work together,” said Danielle Levine, Volunteer Coordinator for the City of Longmont Parks, Open Space, & Trails Division.
By mulching the garden beds and trees, the City can stop erosion, protect the plants, and then use less water to take care of them.
Xcel Energy’s Day of Service is one of many volunteer opportunities in Longmont Parks. The Division hosts a volunteer portal where you can find out about other volunteer options, including seed collections, seed cleanings, and flower plantings.
LINKS: Xcel Energy’s Day of Service | City of Longmont Parks, Open Space, and Trails
