(HOODLINE) – Looking to satisfy your appetite for Asian fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Asian restaurants around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
P & Y Cafe
Topping the list is P & Y Cafe. Located at 2769 S. Parker Road, it is the highest-rated inexpensive Asian restaurant in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp. The restaurant offers specialties like the sweet and sour golden fried shrimp, the fried beef with hot sauce and the triple shredded seafood.
New Canton BBQ
Next up is New Canton BBQ, situated at 2751 S. Parker Road, Suite B. With four stars out of 77 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot, which offers congee and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option. Stop by for a variety of Chinese dishes, including steamed chicken, barbecue ribs, pork congee and roast duck udon.
New China City
Delmar Parkway’s New China City, located at 10300 E. Colfax Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly Chinese spot four stars out of 57 reviews. The restaurant offers appetizers like crab cheese wontons, beef teriyaki and fried shrimp, alongside entrees like Szechuan beef, shrimp curry and sesame tofu.
Article provided by Hoodline.
