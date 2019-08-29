Andrew Ellis Successfully Applies For GOCO Grant, Gets Playground For His SchoolSeveral other students thought the project would be too daunting, so Andrew Ellis did the work himself to get North Arvada Middle School its first ever playground.

7 hours ago

'All My Windows Were Shot Out': Residents Clean Up After Bb Gun Crime Spree In ArvadaPolice in Arvada are investigating more than three dozen cases involving a BB gun used to shoot out vehicle windows.

7 hours ago

Boulder City Council Is Considering Tougher Rules On VapingPeople aren't staying away from vaping, despite cases of lung disease that are popping up across the country. Boulder may make some changes.

7 hours ago

Breckenridge Brewery Will Stay In Current LocationA popular brewery in a popular Colorado mountain town isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Breckenridge Brewery announced Wednesday they have come to an agreement with their landlord that will keep them in their current home.

10 hours ago

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi And Congressman Neguse Discuss Affordable Healthcare In BroomfieldHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Joe Neguse defended the Affordable Care Act Wednesday during an event in Broomfield.

10 hours ago

Denver Police Officer Injured In Motorcycle Crash On Interstate 70A Denver police officer was injured in a motorcycle crash on I-70 Tuesday night while attempting to pull over a speeding driver.

11 hours ago