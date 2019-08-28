



– It may be the most unconventional fashion show ever. Next month, Denver will be the site of Whxyte Wedding , a bridal fashion show fundraiser featuring all transgender models.

State Representative Brianna Titone, the state’s first transgender lawmaker, is among those participating.

“This is something very exciting for me. It’s kind of a dream come true,” Titone said.

Organizers say the event is about celebrating gender diversity, creating awareness and inspiring inclusion.

“They’re really putting themselves out there. There’s a lot of scrutiny out there, a lot of hot topics going on with regards to the transgender community. It’s a very difficult topic for a lot of people to handle. For me, not so,” says Hana, the visionary behind the show.

Founder of the non-profit Hana’s Hope, which provides free wigs for cancer patients, she says she was inspired by the kindness of the transgender community when she was diagnosed with cancer.

“The medical bills were astronomical. My transgender friends came to my aid.”

Now, she says, it’s her turn to give back, “I want the transgender community to have a voice. I want them to have something that’s elegant, that will create appreciation.”

Professional models are teaching participants the runway walk and trendy designers are supplying the bridal gowns.

Heather Dyamond, who is in charge of planning, says it’s at once surreal and liberating.

“It’s just opening a door that hasn’t been opened before and we’re walking through it. I’m just so glad to see that we’re finally getting to this point that we can show all these women for who they really are and the whole community for what we really are.”

In addition to a state lawmaker, the models include scientists, doctors, naval commanders, and yoga instructors.

“To show that we’re just part of the community like everyone else,” says Titone. “And, we want to be seen and respected for that.”

The event will take place at the Colorado History Museum Sept. 7 and benefit three non-profits — Hana’s Hope, One Colorado and The Delores Project. To purchase tickets, visit www.whxytewedding.com.