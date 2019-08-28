Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo (CBS4) – A 19-year-old man is now facing charges of stabbing and killing two men in a park in Lakewood earlier this month. Jefferson County officials say Vicente Orozco stabbed both Stevan Sandvick, 61, and Ivan Rivera, 19, on Aug. 15. Sandvick died quickly and Rivera died a few days later.
Orozco was arrested six days after the crime and initially was suspected only in Sandvick’s death. But on Wednesday Orozco appeared in Jefferson County Court and charged with first degree murder in both deaths.
So far officials haven’t said what actions may have led up to the stabbing and court records are sealed in the case.
Orozco’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled to take place on Sept. 27.
