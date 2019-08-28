FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – An 19-year-old freshman at Colorado State University has died after a vehicle struck him on-campus. According to an email sent to residents of Summit Hall, an on-campus dormitory, student TJ Avery died after he was struck at the intersection of West Pitkin and Ellis Drive, an interchange outside of his dormitory Monday night. He was walking at the time he was struck.

Avery was a new student on campus, attending his first day of classes.

According to the email, Avery recently moved in to the dormitory for his freshman year. He was enrolled in the Army ROTC program on campus.

“It is incredibly hard to lose a member of the Ram community. Whether or not you knew TJ, I know this news is difficult to hear,” a CSU employee wrote in an email to students. “We share our condolences with our ROTC community as well.”

Colorado State University offered counseling services, and more, to students impacted by the sudden loss of their peer.

It was not made clear, in the email, who was at fault in the auto-pedestrian collision. CBS4 has reached out to Colorado State University for more information on the fatal collision, and is awaiting response.