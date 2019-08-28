Comments
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in western Colorado are responding to a wildfire near the Glenwood Springs Airport and have ordered evacuations. The Sunrise Court Fire is putting up a large amount of smoke near the Four Mile Ranch neighborhood in the southern end of the city and officials are asking people to avoid the area.
– Four Mile Ranch subdivision
“Heavy smoke is visible,” officials with the Colorado State Patrol wrote on Twitter.
Firefighters from Glenwood Springs and Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene.
The evacuation order affects the following homes:
– Lower Four Mile houses
Evacuees are asked to gather at the old Safeway parking lot at 2001 Grand Avenue.
So far there’s no word on the size of the wildfire and no immediate explanation for how it started.
