Colorado News, Colorado Wildfires, Lost Creek Wilderness


PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters continue to keep a close watch on the Shawnee Peak Fire that is burning near Bailey. The fire ignited on Monday afternoon and has burned about 37 acres.

(credit; CBS)

The fire is burning on the AG Ranch and at last check was zero percent contained. It’s burning in a remote area so no homes are threatened.

(credit; CBS)

There are no road closures in the area but five trail heads leading into the Lost Creek Wilderness have been closed due to the fire.

(credit; CBS)

Firefighters are concerned about winds and hotter temperatures.

(credit; CBS)

The Lost Creek Wilderness encompasses nearly 120,000 acres in the Pike National Forest. The United States Forest Service is taking lead on the fire fight.

