PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters continue to keep a close watch on the Shawnee Peak Fire that is burning near Bailey. The fire ignited on Monday afternoon and has burned about 37 acres.
The fire is burning on the AG Ranch and at last check was zero percent contained. It’s burning in a remote area so no homes are threatened.
There are no road closures in the area but five trail heads leading into the Lost Creek Wilderness have been closed due to the fire.
Firefighters are concerned about winds and hotter temperatures.
The Lost Creek Wilderness encompasses nearly 120,000 acres in the Pike National Forest. The United States Forest Service is taking lead on the fire fight.
