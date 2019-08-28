(CBS4) – A teenager who used sheets to escape from a juvenile facility in Golden in June was arrested after two armed robberies and assaults at hotels in Colorado Springs on Saturday. Quinn Scaggs, 18, is accused of kicking and pistol whipping a female employee at the Courtyard Marriott at at 2570 Tenderfoot Hill Street and forcing her to hand over cash from the registers.
Scaggs is also suspected of robbing the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, located at 105 North Spruce Street, less than an hour later. Scaggs is accused of hitting two employees with a handgun before escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department identified Scaggs as the suspect in both attacks and on Monday officers found Scaggs at a home in the 1800 block of Bula Drive and took him into custody without a struggle.
Scaggs has been charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping and assault in connection with the two hotel robberies.
When he escaped from Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center, Scaggs was serving time for string of burglaries in Colorado Springs and was considered violent and potentially dangerous by authorities. He also faces charges related to attacks on two other youth residents and a teacher at the facility.
Authorities say Scaggs took out the window in his room and used sheets to climb the outside fencing. Prior to Scaggs’ escape, two other residents at the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center had also used sheets to break out of a third story window.
