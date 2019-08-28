(CBS4) – It appears unlikely Sen. Michael Bennet will make the cut for the next Democratic presidential debate. The deadline for qualifying for the debate in Houston next month is Wednesday night and the final polls that have come out show he doesn’t meet the 2% threshold required by the Democratic party.
The 2% mark must be met in at least four approved public opinion polls and candidates must also secure 130,000 unique donors. Two new polls released this week affirmed Bennet was among a group of challengers that were all below the threshold.
On Friday Bennet criticized the Democratic National Committee, saying it was stifling the debate and rewarding celebrity candidates.
Ten candidates have qualified for September’s debate: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.
Bennet competed in the first two Democratic debates this summer.
