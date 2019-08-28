AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Gun violence survivors, prevention activists and U.S. Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) are holding a news conference Wednesday demanding the U.S. Senate pass new laws requiring background checks for all gun sales and a federal Red Flag bill. The House of Representatives passed legislation requiring background checks on all gun purchases back in February.
The press conference was organized by Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Coni Sanders, whose father, Dave Sanders, was shot and killed at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999, spoke at the event.
“Please, we can do something,” Sanders begged.
“We can solve this issue and we have an obligation to do it,” Crow stated.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a Red Flag law, or Extreme Risk Protective Order, earlier this year. The law would take guns away from someone who is a threat to themselves or others. It is set to go into effect in Colorado next year.
Pres. Donald Trump called for a national Red Flag law after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, earlier this month.
