LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– An historic site in Lakewood will be renovated into affordable housing for seniors. The Hospice of St. John is located at 13th and Everett Court.
The hospice was the vision of Father Paul Von Lobkowitz.
The property received historic designation last year. This project hopes to carry on the contribution to the community that the hospice began.
“The site is a really low density, smart way to redevelop a property instead of tearing down important historic things and building new high rise and new mid-rise things that create a lot more noise and parking,” said Jim Hartman with Hartman Ely Investments.
The hospice will be converted into 49 apartments that will be income and age restricted. The developer also promises that the grounds will be filled with flower and vegetable gardens.
