  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs


INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – Peyton Manning once went from Indianapolis to Denver, and now a few former Broncos quarterbacks might find their way onto the Colts roster. Former Broncos backup Chad Kelly is currently on the Colts roster, and with the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck the Colts brought in former Broncos QB Brock Osweiler for a visit on Wednesday.

Chad Kelly snaps the ball during the first half of the Indianapolis Colts preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Kelly saw one snap during his time as a Bronco before he was cut following an off the field incident.

MORE FROM CBSSPORTS: Chad Kelly Could Win Backup Gig

Osweiler was drafted by the Broncos in the 2nd round back in 2012. He played for Denver from 2012 to 2015 and then returned for the 2017 season. He spent last year in Miami and played in seven games for the Dolphins.

Brock Osweiler throws a pass at FedExField on Dec. 24, 2017. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Colts currently have Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback.

The Colts could sign Osweiler and still keep Kelly, although most NFL teams prefer to just have two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

Comments