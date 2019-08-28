Comments
INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – Peyton Manning once went from Indianapolis to Denver, and now a few former Broncos quarterbacks might find their way onto the Colts roster. Former Broncos backup Chad Kelly is currently on the Colts roster, and with the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck the Colts brought in former Broncos QB Brock Osweiler for a visit on Wednesday.
Kelly saw one snap during his time as a Bronco before he was cut following an off the field incident.
Osweiler was drafted by the Broncos in the 2nd round back in 2012. He played for Denver from 2012 to 2015 and then returned for the 2017 season. He spent last year in Miami and played in seven games for the Dolphins.
The Colts currently have Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback.
The Colts could sign Osweiler and still keep Kelly, although most NFL teams prefer to just have two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.
