



– After a break from intense summer heat on Monday and Tuesday, temperatures return to the 90s on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s high temperatures in Denver was only 78 degrees. It was our coolest day in more than two months. Wednesday will be about 15 degrees hotter with highs in the lower 90s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.



It will also stay sunny and dry. Fortunately there won’t be much wind which will limit the fire danger along the Front Range. It’s a different story in the mountains where a Red Flag Warning has been posted from noon until 8 p.m. thanks to expected wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Temperatures will be just as hot if not a degree or two hotter on Thursday ahead of a summer cold front that arrives on Friday. Highs will drop into the 80s for Friday and Saturday with showers and thunderstorms expected mainly late in the day on Friday.

Then our attention returns to heat. By Labor Day highs will be in the middle and upper 90s along the Front Range. The record for Monday is 95 degrees set on September 2, 1983. Meanwhile, the hottest Labor Day in Denver was on September 4, 1995. So, it’s very possible we could at least tie for the hottest Labor Day in Denver history which would also be a tie for the hottest temperature ever recorded in September.

Needless to say, far more comfortable temperatures will be found in the mountains over the holiday weekend along with a just a slight chance for late day thunderstorms. It will be the final weekend to drive to the top of Mount Evans.