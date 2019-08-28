



– Campgrounds are filling up for Labor Day weekend, but new fire dangers are posing a risk across Colorado.

Heading into the holiday weekend, there are several fire restrictions including in Boulder, Clear Creek, Summit and Park counties. Fire I restrictions typically mean no open fires are allowed, but campfires in a permanently constructed fire ring at a campground is allowed.

CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe met up with some campers at Chatfield State Park on Wednesday. While there are no fire restrictions in the area just yet, campers were aware of the dangers.

“No fire,” one camper named Jerry, explained. “You know what, it’s really bone dry around here.”

Jerry said he and a friend were planning on camping in the Lost Creek Wilderness area, but a wildfire there stopped them.

“It’s on fire and we didn’t want to go up there and complicate that,” he said. “At Chatfield here, I’m sure it’s safe and everything else but why take the chance? Why burn down this beautiful place we have?”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said their state campgrounds follow county guidelines when it comes to fire bans, and the best way to stay updated is through the Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management website.

CPW added that if you do have a campfire, it must be in the designated fire ring. Campers agree, that it’s best to be safe when conditions are this dry, and the temperatures are only expected to rise.

“Pour a lot of water on it and make sure the coals are all cold if you leave or go to bed,” explained camper Chris Kramer.

For updated county fire restrictions visit coemergency.com.