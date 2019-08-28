FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman was arrested after deputies say she crashed the pickup she was driving into a home in Fort Collins Tuesday night. One woman inside the home was injured.
The truck crashed into the home on Richmond Drive near Horsetooth Road and South Shields Street in Fort Collins about 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office were pursuing Brooke Oakley, 26, wanted for several felony warrants.
Deputies say when Oakley saw them, she jumped into the truck and drove to the dead end of Richmond Drive. Then she kept going.
The truck crashed through a fence, across four different backyards and through the wall of a home on Wabash Street.
“It must have been going terribly fast in order to make it all the way into that house,” said neighbor Conrad Woodall.
A woman inside the home was injured but her life is not in danger. Oakley was also rushed to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. She faces additional charges in relation to this crash on top of the warrants.
