AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Public Schools is building a new STEM school for preschool through eighth grade students. The district broke ground Wednesday in the Harmony subdivision on Aurora’s far east side.
The school is funded by a $300 million bond program approved by voters in 2016. The district’s superintendent, Rico Munn, gave voters a round of applause for their support at the groundbreaking Wednesday.
Nadine Ritchotte will be the principal when the school opens. She was previously the principal at Jewell Elementary School.
Ritchotte spoke at the ceremony on the school’s educational priorities, including STEM education, hands-on learning and digital literacy.
“We need to teach students how to discern what is true and what is not. And then to use that to create new solutions to problems we already have in our community. That’s our goal here,” Ritchotte said.
APS said in a release it is reaching out to the community to determine school’s name, mascot and colors.
The school will officially open in August 2020.
