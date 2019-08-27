Footique Nail Spa
Topping the list is Footique Nail Spa. Located at 16633 E. Smoky Hill Road, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 128 reviews on Yelp.
Formosa Garden
Next up is Chinese spot Formosa Garden, situated at 16645 E. Smoky Hill Road With four stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
The Bomb Head Shop
The Bomb Head Shop is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4343 S. Buckley Road, Unit C, four stars out of 12 reviews.
You must log in to post a comment.