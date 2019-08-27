  • CBS4On Air

(HOODLINE) – Spending time in Pheasant Run? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a nail salon to a head shop. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Pheasant Run, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Footique Nail Spa

Topping the list is Footique Nail Spa. Located at 16633 E. Smoky Hill Road, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 128 reviews on Yelp.

Formosa Garden

Next up is Chinese spot Formosa Garden, situated at 16645 E. Smoky Hill Road With four stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The Bomb Head Shop

The Bomb Head Shop is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4343 S. Buckley Road, Unit C, four stars out of 12 reviews.

Article provided by Hoodline.

