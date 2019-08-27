



New surveillance video shows the moments before a mother bear and her cubs entered a Pine home. A 71-year-old man and his wife used their bare hands and a baseball bat to chase them out on Monday night.

“The bear actually opened the door. There’s no damage to the screen or anything,” Jon Johnson said.

Johnson was going up the stairs and turned a corner into his kitchen to find the bear and her cubs eating a loaf of bread in the hallway of their home.

His first thought was to try to scare her out, but instead found himself going toe to toe with it.

“She hit me across the nose and in turn I punched her in the nose and from that point on we just started fending things off. She scratched me here… did a rake down… a little bit of this,” he said.

Not far behind Johnson was his wife, George Field.

“I just grabbed the bat, came up behind him, I missed the bear fight and honestly all I remember seeing is this big brown blob,” she said.

Without hesitation Field took a swing.

“I whacked that bear as hard as I could, both hands, you would have thought I was a Louisville slugger,” she said.

It took three hits before the bear spun around hitting the wall on the way out.

“That’s actually the jaw and everything,” Johnson said pointing to the hole in his wall.

Once the bear was gone, Field stood guard at the door and called for help.

“How is your husband doing?” A dispatcher asked during the 911 call

“He’s okay, umm he’s walking around. He got sliced up a little bit in the face, he got a bloody nose and I’m not sure what else,” she responded.

As calm as she may sound in the moments after, Field says she was anything but.

“I was so scared for his life you have no idea; it was hard,” she said a day later still shaking.

Johnson actually made it out of the fight with only cuts and bruises.

RELATED: Sow Euthanized Following Attack On Pine Couple

“Not stitches just scratches. It just the way that the bloods dried,” he said showing a slash in his forearm.

Both say it is a story they will never forget.

“When you’re older what would I do in a bad situation, now I know,” Field said.