Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The man accused of stealing an RTD bus and another vehicle is identified as 36-year-old Solomon Garcia. Police say he forced the bus driver out of the bus at gunpoint on Monday near Federal Boulevard and Colfax Avenue.
No passengers were on the bus.
Garcia then allegedly crashed the bus at Lowell Boulevard and 6th Avenue before stealing another person’s vehicle.
Then he crashed into two other vehicles before finally being arrested near 2nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.
Garcia was sent to the hospital with a leg injury, but no one else was hurt.
It’s not clear if Garcia was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. His mugshot has not been released for investigative purposes, police say.
You must log in to post a comment.