PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Shawnee Peak Fire continued to burn near Bailey on Tuesday. The fire ignited on Monday afternoon and has burned about 40 acres.
The fire is burning on the AG Ranch and fire activity slowed down thanks to high humidity overnight.
There are no road closures in the area but five trail heads leading into the Lost Creek Wilderness have been closed due to the fire.
Firefighters will be flown in today and begin fire suppression. They will use natural features on the landscape to minimize damage.
Crews will also assess homes for fire risk in the Shawnee Community.
The Lost Creek Wilderness encompasses nearly 120,000 acres in the Pike National Forest. The United States Forest Service is taking lead on the fire fight.
