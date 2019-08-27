



Former Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau and former Colorado State running back Izzy Matthews joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at The ViewHouse Centennial on Monday night for the annual Rocky Mountain Showdown edition of Xfinity Monday Live

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – On Friday the Rams and the Buffs will meet at Mile High for the final time in the rivalry.

“It’s a great experience,” said Liufau of playing in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. “It’s different than a college football stadium, it’s a big game for both sides. I think I received my biggest hits from those games. It’s a great experience and I really enjoyed it.”

“It’s just cool going to a neutral site,” added Matthews, referring to Broncos Stadium at Mile High. “Looking up and one side being all CSU, and one side being all CU, you know you’re not going to that when you start going home-and-home. It’s one of those cool things that you can’t really replicate in a college stadium.”

Liufau is a fan of new head coach Mel Tucker and thinks he has will help guide the CU program back to its winning ways.

“He’s a great guy. He’s also a no-B.S. kind of mentality,” said Liufau. “I’m really excited. He holds guys to a high standard, so I’m personally expecting big things from them this year.”

Matthews echoed a similar sentiment for CSU head coach Mike Bobo who he played for at Colorado State.

“He’s a great guy, great family guy, great coach,” said Matthews. “These last four season haven’t been what we expected them to be, especially this last one. It’s going to be exciting to see the new guys coming in.”

The Buffs and Rams will kick off at Mile High on Friday night at 8 p.m.