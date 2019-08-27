Comments
“Our job as a school is to educate our kids but we can’t do that if they’re not safe. So we’re empowering our kids and teaching them the safety that they need to learn so if something would ever to happen they know how to react… whether it’s in our school or outside of school,” said Chad Miller with Pinnacle Charter School.
The students are taught to protect themselves inside the classroom as well as how to get out of the classroom.
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A lesson in teamwork was actually a lesson in preparation for an active shooter situation in a school. Pinnacle Charter School in Thornton teamed up with TAC ONE on Tuesday.
The students and teachers prepared for the frightening possibility by learning skills that empowered them.
“Our job as a school is to educate our kids but we can’t do that if they’re not safe. So we’re empowering our kids and teaching them the safety that they need to learn so if something would ever to happen they know how to react… whether it’s in our school or outside of school,” said Chad Miller with Pinnacle Charter School.
The students are taught to protect themselves inside the classroom as well as how to get out of the classroom.
The school hopes the students take the experience home to have conversations with their parents.
You must log in to post a comment.