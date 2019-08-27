



A Navy veteran in Englewood will soon be the proud owner of a new roof at no cost at all. It’s thanks to a Colorado company called Valor Roof and Solar.

Sharon McAbee, whose husband Robert served in the U.S. Navy, said the couple was unable to afford a new roof after discovering hail damage. Because of their policy, the insurance company depreciated the value of the roof nearly 75% – a nearly $10,000 difference in the payout to any roofing company.

Because of that, someone reached out to Valor Roof and Solar on the couple’s behalf. On Tuesday workers began replacing the roof and bringing it up to code.

“We’re just so touched and grateful,” said Sharon McAbee. “Bailey came out and asked us what color roofing tile we wanted. I said, ‘we’re not picky, we’re just grateful.'”

The new roof is all part of a charity effort Valor started a year ago, called Valor Vets Care. Last year they replaced only a couple roofs, but this year they plan to do ten.

“We think about, the veterans are close to us, they served us in the military, we want to serve them, give back to them,” said James Brown, owner of Valor Roof and Solar.

Brown told CBS4 the cause is important because he not only employs veterans, he has some in his family.

In the last year, Brown said it’s actually been a struggle to find veterans because so many think this is a scam.

“We’ve talked to multiple vets who need our help, but they think we are a scam and that we really can’t be giving a roof away,” said Brown. “That’s actually been a challenge.”

If you want to refer a vet in need of a roof, you can contact the company.