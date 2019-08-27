  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Loveland News

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Three schools in Loveland were placed on lockout Tuesday afternoon after a reported bear sighting. The bear was spotted in the area of Bill Reed Middle School in Loveland.

Truscott and Garfield Elementary Schools and Bill Reed Middle School were placed on lockout.
The schools were in the middle of releasing students after the bear sighting.

Buses were operating as scheduled and students were being released to parents, but no students were allowed to walk home by themselves.

All of the schools are in the Thompson School District.

