DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of healthcare workers in Colorado are voting to possibly go on strike. Kaiser Permanente workers and members of the Service Employees International Union Local 105 began voting Monday on whether to strike.
If workers vote to strike, it will be the largest healthcare workers strike in the state’s history.
Union members in support of the strike say Kaiser has departed from its nonprofit mission and is operating more like a for-profit organization.
The voting will run through the second week of September with the possibility of a strike beginning in October.
Voting stations are open at Kaiser facilities across the state. Every Kaiser Permanente site has a specific date, time, and location to vote.
In California, 98% of Kaiser workers already voted “yes” to strike.
You must log in to post a comment.