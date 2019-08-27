DENVER (CBS4) – Eastern Colorado and the Front Range Urban Corridor will enjoy one more cooler-than-normal day for this time of year thanks to the influence of lower pressure to our northeast. In Denver we’re expecting highs topping out in the middle to upper 70s. The eastern plains will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s as so will the mountains. The western slope will be the hottest place in the state with upper 80s and lower 90s.

There is a slight chance for a quick passing shower somewhere on the eastern plains as a surge of cooler air moves in from Wyoming. The best chance for this to happen would be during the late morning hours in areas such as Yuma, Wray, Sterling and Akron.

Starting Wednesday a ridge of high pressure will come back into the state and that means the temperature will go back up to above normal for this time of year in the areas that have been enjoying a cool down. For places like Denver that means a return to the lower 90s by tomorrow afternoon.