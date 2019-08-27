DENVER (CBS4) — A motorcycle officer with the Denver Police Department was involved in an accident Tuesday night, a DPD spokesman confirmed to CBS4. The officer’s condition is not known at this time.
Police radio traffic first indicated a serious incident requiring shut down of the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at 10:09 p.m.
Minutes later, at the intersection of Santa Fe Boulevard and 6th Avenue, CBS4 Photojournalist Eric Blumer encountered the ambulance carrying the officer toward Denver Health Medical Center.
The ambulance was being escorted by several police cars.
#DPD Officers on scene of a Police Motorcycle Officer injured on interstate 70 at N. Havana. Road closures in the area while the investigation continues. Unknown condition of the Officer. pic.twitter.com/i9vEttR8YU
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 28, 2019
The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed the closure of I-70’s westbound lanes between Havana and I-225.
I-70 WB: Road closed between Exit 282 – I-225 and Exit 280 – Havana Street. Crash. UPDATE: All WB traffic must exit onto I-225. No estimated time of reopening. https://t.co/8Gj6ne9dHW
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 28, 2019
CBS4 will pass along more information as it is received.
