DENVER (CBS4) — A motorcycle officer with the Denver Police Department was involved in an accident Tuesday night, a DPD spokesman confirmed to CBS4. The officer’s condition is not known at this time.

Police radio traffic first indicated a serious incident requiring shut down of the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at 10:09 p.m.

A police motorcycle lies in the closed lanes of I-70 near the Peoria Street interchange. (credit: CBS)

 

Minutes later, at the intersection of Santa Fe Boulevard and 6th Avenue, CBS4 Photojournalist Eric Blumer encountered the ambulance carrying the officer toward Denver Health Medical Center.

Police units escort an ambulance carrying an injured Denver Police Department motorcycle officer while en route to Denver Health Medical Center. (credit: CBS)

 

The ambulance was being escorted by several police cars.

The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed the closure of I-70’s westbound lanes between Havana and I-225.

CBS4 will pass along more information as it is received.

