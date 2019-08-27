Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– An electrical transformer that weighs 750,000 pounds is at its final destination in Colorado Springs. This, after the transformer traveled 1,000 miles from Wisconsin.
The last leg of the trip happened overnight. Springs Utility crews loaded the heavy machinery onto a 96-wheel trailer for the final 12 miles to a power substation.
The $2 million transformer is replacing one that is 45 years old. It will be installed next month.
