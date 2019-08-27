Comments
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broomfield will postpone plans to relocate prairie-dog colonies to the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson County. Broomfield City Council was considering relocating more than 500 of the rodents.
The move was postponed indefinitely by council pending Jefferson Parkway sampling and CDPHE’s input on the measurements.
Mayor Randy Aherns tells CBS4 the project that necessitated the relocation was rejected by city council during its meeting on Aug. 20.
Earlier this month the council considered two resolutions to relocate prairie dogs which would be impacted by future development.
