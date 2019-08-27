Filed Under:Colorado News


BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Colorado has compiled a gun storage map for Colorado. The idea is to give gun owners a safe and secure place to store their guns when they are worried someone in their home may be at risk for suicide.

(credit: CBS)

Other gun others like to have a place to store their firearms when they go on vacation.

LINK: Colorado Firearm Safety Coalition Gun Storage Map

