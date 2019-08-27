BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The community in Bailey is rallying around a young boy who was bitten on the head by a mountain lion last week. He was playing in his backyard.
The 8-year-old unidentified boy returned from the hospital Tuesday after having surgery on Sunday to repair his eye socket and other injures. The boy’s family said the surgery was his second.
A statement from the family Tuesday said, “Our extraordinary son amazes us everyday with his strength and the speed at which he is healing. We thank everyone for your continued support.”
They also said the boy came home from the hospital to a special homecoming from the Bailey community and their Burland Ranchette Subdivision neighbors. The family thanked the Platte Canyon Fire District, Park County Sheriff’s Department and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Wildlife officers killed two mountain lions found in the area of the attack. Tests confirmed one of the animals was the lion that attacked the boy.
On Friday, officers warned residents in the area that they suspect several other mountain lions may be in the area.
