  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado State Patrol

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol Academy cadets felt the burn last week after some special training. One part of cadet training involves Oleoresin Capsicum (OC), also known as pepper spray, exposure.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Exposing cadets to pepper spray helps prepare them for what to expect should they be sprayed while in the line of duty and also what it could feel like if they deploy it on someone else, officials said.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

CSP Public Information Officer Josh Lewis tells CBS4 all 22 cadets participated in the OC exposure at the end of their training day at the academy in Golden.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Members of CSP’s Haz-Mat team were on scene to help with decontamination and containment.

Comments