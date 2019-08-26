Comments
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol Academy cadets felt the burn last week after some special training. One part of cadet training involves Oleoresin Capsicum (OC), also known as pepper spray, exposure.
Exposing cadets to pepper spray helps prepare them for what to expect should they be sprayed while in the line of duty and also what it could feel like if they deploy it on someone else, officials said.
CSP Public Information Officer Josh Lewis tells CBS4 all 22 cadets participated in the OC exposure at the end of their training day at the academy in Golden.
Members of CSP’s Haz-Mat team were on scene to help with decontamination and containment.
You must log in to post a comment.