Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Jefferson County District Court judge sentenced a man to 48 years in prison for his 11th felony conviction. A jury found Timothy Bryant guilty of robbery and theft from a Lakewood homeowner.
In March of 2018, Bryant broke into the home and used the homeowner’s tools to break a safe. He then stole $30,000 worth of coins and $8,000 worth of other property.
The homeowner was out of town, but a concerned neighbor call his son, who later called police.
Police found Bryant after he left a fingerprint on a screwdriver.
The homeowner said the stolen property was going to be used for his twin granddaughter’s college fund.
You must log in to post a comment.