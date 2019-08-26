Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Samson, one of the K9’s that works for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, has a new look. He’s wearing a bullet- and stab-proof vest.
It will help keep him safe while on the job. Samson joined the CPW force earlier this year.
He’s trained to catch poachers and haze bears that get too close to humans.
The nonprofit “Vested Interest In K9s” donated a protective vest for Samson.
