



A police officer is taking tragedy and turning it into a way to give back. Richard Salazar has been an officer with the Westminster Police Department for 15 years.

Throughout his time on the force, he’s responded to two calls that have really impacted his life.

“Jessica Ridgeway feels like it was yesterday in my mind,” Salazar explained. “There were just so many emotions in that.”

Nearly seven years ago, Salazar responded to reports of a missing child. That ended in the tragic abduction and death of 10-year-old Jessica Ridgeway.

“I’ve grown close with her family,” he said. “Jessica would have been a senior in high school so that kind of shocks me a little.”

Similar emotion came flooding back last year. Officer Salazar responded to the scene of a road rage incident that took the life of 13-year-old Vaughn Bigelow Jr.

“Those families are still processing what exactly happened,” Salazar explained. “You can’t take back the tragedy that happened.”

Knowing both families were struggling with the loss of a young life, he wanted to do something to make a difference.

“For me, it’s an outlet,” Officer Salazar said. “It’s something I can do, that I couldn’t do on duty.”

Mixing his passion for his job with his love for fitness, Salazar is hosting a CrossFit competition named Battle of the Badges to raise money for both the Ridgeway and Bigelow families. Teams of two will compete in three different workouts.

“The more people that can come out to this event, the better,” Officer Salazar said.

It costs each team $140 to sign up. The money will go to each family’s foundation, the Jessica Ridgeway Foundation and the Big Wave Foundation. Both benefit children in the community.

“This takes away from all the negative,” Salazar said. “This is a way to give back.”

The competition will be held Sept. 15 at CrossFit Mind Over Body in Thornton. To sign up, or for more details you can visit cobattleofthebadges.com. The gym is also looking for sponsors, silent auction gifts or donations from those who don’t want to work out.