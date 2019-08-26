  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado News, Scott Koppenhafer

DENVER (CBS4)– Flags will be flying at half-staff throughout Colorado to honor Marine Scott Koppenhafer who was killed in combat in Iraq earlier this month. Koppenhafer was 35 years old and was from Mancos in Montezuma County.

Scott Koppenhafer (credit: Department of Defense)

The Pentagon confirmed that Koppenhafer died Aug. 10 after being engaged by enemy small-arms fire while conducting combat operations.

Koppenhafer was assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Memorial services for Koppenhafer, survived by his wife and two children, are scheduled for Monday.

