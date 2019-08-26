



– As Denver City leaders consider banning plastic bags at retail and grocery stores, the founders of a new start-up says they’re way ahead of the curve. The company, which is set to launch a small test phase this fall, is called Infinity Goods.

The idea is to eliminate waste by changing how groceries are packaged. Anything plastic, such as the typical grocery bag or Tupperware, will be a thing of the past with the new company. Instead, it will distribute using glass containers, which it will collect, sanitize, and re-use.

“So we deliver their goods in reusable containers, and like the milk man, at the next delivery we’ll take back the containers they’re done with, clean them, and use them for future deliveries,” said Ashwin Ramdas, founder of Infinity Goods.

That means only glass or cotton-mesh containers. And with carbon emissions in-mind, all food will be locally sourced and delivered in a single, optimized trip.

“We’re already reducing emissions because we’re eliminating all of those different trajectories from people’s houses to the store and back with just our one vehicle,” said co-founder, Dani McLean.

The launch comes as Denver tries to meet 24 sustainability goals by next year. Among them are community and government operations goals of sourcing more food locally and reducing waste.

“We don’t see the current systems of recycling as being a solution, and we think we should focus on the ‘Rs’ that come before it, which are reduce and reuse before recycle,” said Ramdas.

For Infinity Goods, the idea is to put that burden on the business, so sustainable choices are easy for everyone else.

“I think that everyone can make a dent in this and can make a positive contribution, and those are the people we hope to attract,” McLean said.

The company will go through a small test phase this fall with a limited number of customers. Ramdas and McLean hope to officially launch Infinity Goods in 2020 and service most of Denver.