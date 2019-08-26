GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — The state health department expressed concern Monday that the thief or thieves who stole a piece of equipment from a work site over the weekend may be exposed to radiation.
The portable moisture-density gauge contains small amounts of radioactive elements cesium-137 and americium-241. It is normally stored in a yellow case that displays radioactive materials labels.
A press release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said anyone extending the plunger-type handle to the device moves the radioactive material from its safe, shielded position inside the container.
“The gauge is used to make measurements by projecting the radiation from the two radioactive sources into the ground,” the press release stated.
Ninyo & Moore Geotechnical and Environmental Sciences Consultants of Greenwood Village owns the gauge. Its workers last used it late Friday afternoon at a temporary work location on the Colorado School of Mines campus.
The company is offering a $500 reward for its return.
According to the company, the gauge was in its storage case prior to being identified as stolen.
A theft of a moisture-density gauge previously occurred in Thornton in October 2013. Two people were arrested a week after the equipment was recovered.
An identical health alert was issued in August 2012 for a missing device, too.
It is unknown if anyone suffered from radiation exposure in those cases.
