DENVER (CBS4)– A Colorado aircraft is joining the fight to stop the Amazon rainforest from burning. The Global Supertanker is based out of Colorado Springs.
Crews tweeted an update of the plane from the runway in Bolivia. The massive firefighting aircraft completed four missions so far. All of them safely and successfully.
The #SuperTanker safely and successfully completed 4 sorties today. #BoliviaFires pic.twitter.com/TV3aSZaCUl
— Global SuperTanker (@GlobalSuperTank) August 25, 2019
The Supertanker’s B747-400 can make drops of 19,200 gallons of water, fire retardant or suppressant.
