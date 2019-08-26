  • CBS4On Air

Colorado News


DENVER (CBS4)– A Colorado aircraft is joining the fight to stop the Amazon rainforest from burning. The Global Supertanker is based out of Colorado Springs.

(credit: El Paso County )

Crews tweeted an update of the plane from the runway in Bolivia. The massive firefighting aircraft completed four missions so far. All of them safely and successfully.

The Supertanker’s B747-400 can make drops of 19,200 gallons of water, fire retardant or suppressant.

(credit: CBS)

