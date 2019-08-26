Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A crowd gathered on Monday for a rally in support of two companies operating halfway houses in Denver. The Denver City Council recently cut funding to both Core-Civic and GEO Group.
Council members said they cut the funding because they didn’t want to employ a company that profits off what they call “inhumanely detaining immigrants.”
“We do not house unaccompanied minors, we do not manage any border patrol facilities, we do not manage any overcrowded facilities, and we do not pass or advocate for or against immigration laws,” said GEO Care Director of Community Outreach Emanuel Barr.
GEO Group operates the immigration detention facility in Aurora.
The company says hundreds of convicts will end up back behind bars instead of benefiting from rehabilitation before being released.
