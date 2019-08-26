Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords will visit Aurora as part of a gun safety town hall on Monday. Giffords was targeted in a 2011 shooting in Tucson, Arizona.
She continues to recover from her injuries and is an advocate for gun violence prevention.
Giffords recently was in El Paso, Texas visiting victims of the recent shooting at a Walmart.
On Monday night, Giffords will be joined by Aurora Congressman Jason Crow and state Sen. Rhonda Fields, as well as survivors and activists for gun laws and school safety. The town hall is at 7 p.m. at the Aurora Association of Realtors.
You must log in to post a comment.