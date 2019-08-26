DENVER (CBS4)– The 65th annual “Fill the Boot” campaign kicked off in Colorado on Monday. Firefighters will be patrolling the streets this Labor Day holiday weekend for the annual MDA fundraising campaign.
Money raised through the 2019 Denver Metro Fill the Boot drive will help children and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
That money will be used for support groups and care centers like the MDA Care Center at Children’s Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus.
Plus, more than 80 children will get the chance to go to MDA Summer Camp with the help of the Fill the Boot campaign.
“They get to ride horses, they get to kayak, they get to swim, they get to do all the things that normal kids get to be… for $800 for that day to be normal, it’s worth it,” said CJ Haberkorn with the Denver Fire Department.
Firefighters and volunteers will be collecting donations from Friday through Monday, Labor Day.
